IDF arrests suspect over close-range firebomb attack on soldier

Following Shin Bet intel and IDF operational efforts, Gadsar Golani soldiers last night arrested the suspected terrorist for the close-range firebomb attack on an IDF soldier stationed in Samaria.

The suspect was transferred to security forces for further interrogation.

A video posted to social media on Saturday night shows a Palestinian Arab terrorist getting out of a vehicle at the Kedumim junction, lighting a firebomb and throwing it from close range at a fighter from the Golani Brigade.

The fighter appears to be afraid to open fire at the terrorist, who is then seen fleeing the scene.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) wrote on Twitter, "This story is simply insane. A fighter in Golani is afraid of opening fire at a terrorist who lights a firebomb and throws it at him from close range (right underneath my home in Kedumim).”

“But this fighter is not guilty. It is the legal system in the State of Israel, which is behaving like in Sodom, which should be blamed. Whoever prosecutes Arie Schiff (a 70-year-old Israeli from Arad who shot a Bedouin thief who tried to steal his car -ed.) on a murder charge should not be surprised when fighters are afraid to shoot terrorists," he added.