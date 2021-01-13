Terrorist neutralized after trying to stab officers in Hebron

Border Police officers on Tuesday night neutralized a terrorist armed with a knife who tried to stab fighters in the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

The fighters fired at the terrorist's lower body and he was moderately injured. The terrorist was taken to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. There are no injuries on the Israeli side.

On Tuesday evening, a stabbing attack was thwarted at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem, when a terrorist was neutralized as he attempted to stab a security guard with a sharp object.

A similar incident occurred at the same location last month, when Palestinian Arab terrorist attempted to stab Israeli security forces but was shot and neutralized before carrying out the attack.

The terrorist was treated at the scene before being evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.