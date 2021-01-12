Attempted stabbing at Qalandiya checkpoint

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted Tuesday evening at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem after a terrorist attempted to stab a security guard with a sharp object. The terorrist was neutralized in the attempt.

A similar attack occurred at the same location last month when a terrorist attempted to stab guards and was neutralized by security forces at the scene.

A Border Police spokesman said at the time that the civilian security guards operating at the Qalandiya crossing noticed a suspect approaching in the direction of the vehicle crossing that was not open for pedestrian crossing.