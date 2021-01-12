Initiative aims to vaccinate every Holocaust survivor worldwide

Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs is launching an initiative aimed at helping every Holocaust survivor around the world get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Israel Hayom reported Tuesday.

Minister Omer Yankelevich (Blue and White) has tapped the Shalom Corps organization to lead the effort, charging it with organizing the logistics of shipping doses of the vaccine around the world, as well as cutting through any bureaucratic red-tape.

The Diaspora Ministry is also working with Israel’s Health Ministry in a bid to win assistance from Moderna and Pfizer, producers of two different coronavirus vaccines.

Under the plan, which is still in development, vaccines will be distributed at centers in countries around the world. In cases where Holocaust survivors are unable to reach the vaccination centers, special teams will be dispatched.

The ministry is looking to raise money from donors in order to fund the operation, and is hoping to buy additional doses of the vaccine, so as to not slow Israel’s own vaccination program.

“During a severe global crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic, we have an opportunity to contribute something, and not something small, to the Holocaust survivors who endured the Nazi extermination, and because of their bravery, managed to keep Judaism going,” said Yankelevich.

“We have the merit of being able to provide them with protection from the coronavirus.”