Netanyahu authorizes 800 new housing units in Judea & Samaria

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu authorized the government to go ahead with plans for the construction of hundreds of housing units in Judea and Samaria, including more than 100 units in Tel Menashe, home of Esther Horgan H"YD, recently murdered by a Palestinian Arab terrorist, and over 200 housing units in Rachelim and Nofei Nehemia, within the framework of legalizing the status of these communities.

In addition, the Prime Minister ordered the Supreme Planning Council to authorize construction of about 400 additional housing units in the communities of Beit El, Evyatar, Shavei Shomron, the Schunat Havatikim, Barkan, Karnei Shomron and Givat Ze'ev of the at its next session.

Last week, Binyamin Horgan, husband of Esther Horgan, who was murdered in a terrorist attack near Tal Menashe last month, responded to recent developments in the case, including the confession of the killer.

Israel’s military censor cleared for publication details of the arrest and interrogation of the terrorist, along with his identity.

The suspect, 40-year-old Muhammad Maroach Kabha, is a resident of the town of Tura al-Gharbiyyeh, near the city of Jenin in Samaria.

Kabha has previously served multiple sentences for on terror charges.

Israeli security forces also arrested four Palestinian Arabs suspected of aiding Kabha while he attempted to avoid capture.

During his interrogation by the Shin Bet internal security agency, Kabha admitted to murdering Horgan and indicated that he committed the crime on nationalistic grounds. Kabha also provided additional details of the murder to investigators.