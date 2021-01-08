Watch: Trump denounces violence, calls for unity

US President Donald Trump on Thursday released a video in which he condemned Wednesday’s violent riots on Capitol Hill and called for unity during the transition to the incoming Biden administration.

Calling Wednesday’s incident “a heinous attack on the US Capitol”, Trump added, “Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.”

“America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” he said, adding that those who took part in the violence “do not represent our country” and vowed that those who broke the law “will pay”.

Trump proceeded to call for calm to be restored and added, “We must get on with the business of America.” On his legal efforts to overturn the election results, he said, “I was fighting to defend American democracy.”

Now that Congress has certified the election results, “a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

“To the citizens of our country: Serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime, and to all of my wonderful supporters: I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.”