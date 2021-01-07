Israeli politicians respond to riots in Washington: Shocking and sad

Politicians in Israel commented on Wednesday on the riots by supporters of US President Donald Trump at the Capitol building in Washington.

Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata wrote on Twitter, "A president who refuses to vacate his post and forgets that is he sitting on the 'throne' only by virtue of democracy, causes all the imaginable boundaries to be crossed! What is happening now in the US could end in severe bloodshed."

Minister Yuval Steinitz added, "Shocking, disturbing and frightening."

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said, "I am very sad and shocked by the pictures from the United States. My thoughts are with all my friends in Washington tonight. We hope to see order restored and the transfer of power carried out. America needs to return to being a role model for democracy around the world."

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) said that “the scandalous images are a reminder of the essence of fascism: a government that supported the end of a law-based world order comes to an end by inciting against the rules it has set. This is what the world of Netanyahu and his friends looks like."

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) added, "Watching in shock and terror the attempted violent coup in the United States, the established and constitutional democracy in the world. The fight for freedom is never over and democracy is never taken for granted."