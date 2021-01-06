'We will continue to hold onto this territory'

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) paid a condolence call Wednesday morning to the family of Esther Horgan, the 52-year-old Tal Menashe resident who was murdered by a Palestinian Arab terrorist while she was jogging near her home.

"I have no doubt that this was a huge tragedy," Gantz said. "I wish you strength in your paths, as you are with each other, supporting each other."

"We need to continue to dig into the territory here, in this beautiful place where you're living. I know this area."

Binyamin Horgan, the bereaved widower of Esther Horgan, told Gantz that the family wants "to add light through building as the answer to murder, and to strengthen construction in northern Samaria."

Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan said: "This family is lighting up the entire world; a family which does not seek evil but only the good; the good of building, the good of development, the good of growth."

Turning to Gantz, Dagan said: "The Israeli government needs to approve the municipal building plan for Tal Menashe this week already. That is the answer to the barbaric terrorists."