Esther Horgan's husband: Our family will continue to be a light in the dark

Binyamin Horgan, the husband of Esther Horgan, who was murdered in a terrorist attack near Tal Menashe last month, responded to the recent developments in the case, including the confession of the killer Monday.

"In the morning hours, a delegation from the Shin Bet and the Israel Police arrived and updated me on the findings of the investigation, which were published later. I heard and listened intently, there were some specific details that were important for me to hear," Horgan said.

"The fact that Esther struggled with the attacker both comforts me and shows her spirit, but it also hurts because it shows she suffered before she died. The fact that this attacker was stopped so quickly - I want to strengthen everyone involved here I know that many hundreds of people, both from the Shin Bet and from the police and IDF who took part in this operation. They took down a man who wanted to strike again," he said.

"As a family, we will continue our work, we will continue the moves we started, of positive action, of construction, of a memorial park, of the expansion of the settlement of Tal Menashe, and everything we can do to increase light and remove darkness and to increase joy while eliminating sadness," Horgan concluded,

On Monday, Israel’s military censor cleared for publication details of the arrest and interrogation of the terrorist, along with his identity.

The suspect is 40-year-old Muhammad Maroach Kabha, a resident of the town of Tura al-Gharbiyyeh, near Jenin in Samaria.

Kabha has a history of terrorist activity, and served multiple sentences for terrorism.

Israeli security forces also arrested four Palestinian Arabs suspected of aiding Kabha while he hid from police.

During his interrogation by the Shin Bet internal security agency, Kabha admitted to murdering Horgan and indicated that the murder was committed on nationalistic grounds. Kabha also provided additional details of the murder to investigators.