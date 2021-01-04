Improvement in condition of woman seriously injured in attack

Officials at Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Center in Ramat Gan reported Monday afternoon that the Israeli woman seriously injured in a stone-throwing attack Sunday afternoon has shown signs of improvement.

Rivka Teitel, who was struck in the head by stones thrown at her during an attack on Route 465 near the Israeli town of Neve Tzuf (Halamish) and the Arab town of Deir Nizam Sunday afternoon, is no longer listed in serious condition, and has been upgraded to moderate condition, hospital officials said.

Teitel is no longer in mortal danger, the officials added, saying her condition is stable.

An IDF spokesperson said Sunday night that a number of suspects linked to the attack had been arrested in Deir Nizam.

Security officials say the attack was orchestrated by two groups of terrorists, one of which blocked traffic on Route 465, while the other hurled rocks at Teitel’s car.