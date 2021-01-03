Woman seriously injured in Binyamin stone-throwing attack

A woman about 30 years old was seriously injured in a stone-throwing attack Sunday afternoon near Neve Tzuf on Route 465 in Binyamin.

The woman, a resident of Shiloh, was treated by MDA medical personnel and taken to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. Her 2 children who also traveled with her in the vehicle were not injured in the attack.

IDF forces are pursuing the terrorists, who have escaped to the area of the village of Deir Nizam.

MDA related: "At 1:43 pm, MDA received a report from the Jerusalem District about stone-throwing at a vehicle in Route 465 near the entrance to Halamish. MDA medics, with the assistance of an IDF medical team are administering medical aid and evacuating to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital a woman of about 30 in serious condition with a head injury, who is conscious."

The IDF spokesperson said that "A report was received of a citizen injured as a result of stone-throwing near the village of Deir Nizam under the Ephraim Regional Brigade. IDF forces are pursuing the suspects. Details are under examination."