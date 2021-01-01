Gantz: Nissenkorn stabbed me in the back

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Friday expressed disappointment with the members of his party who left it this week.

Speaking on Channel 12’s Ofira and Berkovic show at the end of a week in which seven members of Blue and White resigned, Gantz was particularly critical of former Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, who joined Ron Huldai’s new party, and said Nissenkorn had stabbed him in the back.

"There is no doubt that the departure of Avi Nissenkorn is perhaps the most painful departure of them all," Gantz said. "Each of the friends who chose not to continue is a kind of personal pain. In the end all these Blue and White-Israel Resilience people are people I carefully selected one by one, I brought them into the party. Each of them has chosen his path, whether it is difficult for him to continue or whether he has another opportunity."

Asked specifically if he felt Nissenkorn stabbed him in the back, Gantz replied, “I said yes. I am the one who brought him in, added him, consulted, treated him as a partner, accepted his opinion 99% of the time, and he eventually found himself some other platform with which he thinks he will go further. I doubt it."

Asked what he thinks of the party members who abandoned him, he replied, "Yair Lapid unfortunately hates people. Asaf Zamir did not last long, I appreciate him very much and wish him success, and Gabi Ashkenazi, a loyal friend, a partner in the journey – I wish him all the best in the world."

Gantz was also asked for his thoughts about Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and replied, "Very complex."

Zamir responded to Gantz's statements and said, "I really like Benny and wish him success, I think he can contribute a lot, and I would be happy to see him continue to succeed in the next election as well. But the truth is that a lot of mistakes were made in Blue and White and I’m not the one who made them. "

The Yesh Atid party responded, "One does not judge a person in times of grief, we wish Benny Gantz success in his future endeavors."

