Blue and White loses another minister

The exodus from the Blue and White party continued Thursday as Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay informed party chairman Benny Gantz that he would be resigning from the party.

Shay thanked Gantz and said: "I thank Benny Gantz for offering me to join him on the public campaign, for the opportunity to be a minister in the Israeli government and represent the Israeli innovation and high-tech industry, and for the right to be part of the Blue and White family."

“I admire Benny, respect him very much and wish for Israel to have more leaders like him — with modesty, honesty, personal example, and unconditional sacrifice for the good of the state,” he said.

Earlier today, MK Ram Shefa announced his departure from the Blue and White Party, a day after Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi announced that he was taking a break from politics would not be part of the Blue and White list for the next Knesset. Former Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and MKs Miki Haimovich and Assaf Zamir have also left the party recently.