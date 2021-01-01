Senate overrides Trump's veto of defense bill

The Senate voted on Friday to override US President Donald Trump's veto of the sweeping defense bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act, CNN reports.

The NDAA passed both chambers of Congress earlier this month with large bipartisan majorities, but Trump vetoed the bill last week due to the fact that it did not include a provision repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 law that provides a legal shield to tech companies like Twitter and Facebook.

Trump also opposes the NDAA’s requirement to strip the names of Confederate generals from military bases and provisions seeking to halt US troop withdrawals in Afghanistan and Germany. He has also said the bill is too weak on China.

Trump's veto forced Republicans to decide whether to defy the President in support of the legislation. The legislation, however, originally passed both the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities and the House voted on Monday to override the veto.

Friday’s final vote was 81-13, far above the two-thirds majority needed.

