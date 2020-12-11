Senate approves defense bill opposed by Trump

The Senate on Friday voted overwhelmingly to approve a defense bill with a veto-proof majority, despite the opposition of President Donald Trump who has threatened to veto the legislation.

The vote was 84 to 13, according to CNN. The bill passed the House of Representatives earlier this week in a 355-78 vote.

The $740 billion bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act includes pay raises for America's soldiers, modernizations for equipment and provisions to require more scrutiny before troops are withdrawn from Germany or Afghanistan.

Trump has threatened to veto the bill because it does not include a repeal of Section 230, a law that shields internet companies from being liable for what is posted on their websites by them or third parties.

The bill also includes provisions to limit how much money Trump can move around for his border wall and another that would require the military to rename bases that were named after figures from the Confederacy.

The President urged House Republicans to oppose the bill ahead of the vote in that chamber earlier this week.

"I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO," he said at the time.

Trump's threat to veto the annual defense bill drew sharp pushback from lawmakers from both parties, who have argued that Trump is using leverage over the troops to settle personal scores.

Some of Trump’s allies, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, backed the President on his push to remove Section 230.

