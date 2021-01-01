IDF identifies several suspects near Lebanon-Israel border

IDF soldiers on Friday evening identified a number of suspects who crossed the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel.

The suspects entered an Israeli enclave near Kibbutz Menara but did not cross the Lebanon-Israel border.

The soldiers fired two shots into the air, driving the suspects away.

Earlier this week, IDF lookouts identified three suspects approaching the border fence between Israel and Lebanon in the Metula area.

One of the suspects climbed the fence, crossed several meters into Israeli territory, took a photo of himself and then returned to Lebanon.

IDF forces arrived at the scene within two minutes, identified the suspects in Lebanese territory after they crossed back and carried out a suspicious arrest procedure that included firing into the air.

