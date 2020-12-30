Suspects try to infiltrate from Lebanon

IDF lookouts on Tuesday identified three suspects approaching the border fence between Israel and Lebanon in the Metula area.

One of the suspects climbed the fence, crossed several meters into Israeli territory, took a photo of himself and then returned to Lebanon.

IDF forces arrived at the scene within two minutes, identified the suspects in Lebanese territory after they crossed back and carried out a suspicious arrest procedure that included firing into the air.

The IDF stated that lookouts were observing the suspects throughout the incident and that at no stage was any risk posed to the IDF forces or to residents.