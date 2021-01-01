Mob trashes Arab car, police cruiser during Jerusalem protests

A protest in Jerusalem overnight against the death of 16-year-old Ahuvya Sandak during a police chase last week turned violent, with mobs attacking police officers and an Arab vehicle.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in multiple locations across Jerusalem Thursday night to protest the police’s role in the fatal accident last week.

Protests were reported at the entrance to Jerusalem, the Chords Bridge, and at Bar Ilan Junction in the capital, with similar protests held overnight in Harish, Rosh Pina, Ariel, Ramla, the Bar Ilan Bridge in central Israel, and Nof Hagalil.

Clashes between police and protesters broke out at multiple sites in Jerusalem, with the police department reported stones being thrown at officers and police vehicles attacked by demonstrators.

At least one police cruiser was damaged by protesters at Bar Ilan Junction overnight.

After the protests had dispersed, at approximately 3:00 a.m. Friday, a group of roughly 20 demonstrators attacked an Arab car in the capital, hurling stones at it and using garbage cans, pieces of metal, and other objects to smash the windows before three people inside managed to flee.

Authorities also reported that protesters damaged public buses, torched dumpsters, smashed surveillance cameras and light posts, and caused damage to fences and local infrastructure.

Twenty demonstrators were arrested overnight and taken for questioning.