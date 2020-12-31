Police officer pushes demonstrator towards vehicle

Demonstrations in protest against the death of Ahuvya Sandak were held on Thursday at a number of major intersections across the country: The Chords Bridge in Jerusalem, Harish, Rosh Pina, Ariel, Ramla, the Bar Ilan Bridge and Nof Hagalil.

13 people who violated public order were detained by police during a demonstration at the entrance to the city of Jerusalem. The entrance to the city is blocked intermittently. Lawyers from the Honenu legal aid organization are assisting the detainees.

During one demonstration, a police officer was recorded pushing a demonstrator toward a passenger vehicle, and the demonstrator falling on the road and hitting the vehicle. Police said that the protesters had been throwing eggs at the police and damaging buses.