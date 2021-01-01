Israel nearing one million vaccines

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday morning that 153,430 Israelis were vaccinated against coronavirus on Thursday.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 950,000 Israelis have been vaccinated.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said, "So how are Israel's 950,000 vaccinated people? Just yesterday we broke another record and vaccinated 153,430 people at 325 vaccine stations across the country. Today we will pass the one million mark. On behalf of all of you, I thank the medical staff for the amazing work!"

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Clalit Health Services vaccination facility in Tira.

“I have spoken 13 times with the Chairman and CEO of Pfizer and several times with the CEO of Moderna. I asked them why people are not being vaccinated and they replied that there is no reason not to be vaccinated. In the protocols, one sees 95% success for the two vaccines. It is safe. It provides us with protection. It provides our family with protection. It provides our country with protection,” he said.

“We brought millions of vaccines here, more than any other country in the world relative to its population and we brought them to everyone: Jews and Arabs, religious and secular. Everyone can – and needs to – be vaccinated,” added Netanyahu.

“This will give us the possibility of reopening commerce, cafes and restaurants. Businesspeople will be able to fly to make deals in Dubai; we now have a peace agreement with them. We will be able to hold safe weddings. It is possible to emerge from this. A small injection and we will be able to get back to living. I have a request for everyone: Come and be vaccinated,” continued the Prime Minister.

“My goal is to reach 5.5 million vaccinated people. This is enough to be done with this. There will also be enough for 9 million citizens and the truth is that there will be more. I congratulate you for coming to be vaccinated and hope that many more will come," he concluded.