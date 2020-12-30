Pollard traveled to Israel on Sheldon Adelson's private jet

Billionaire and pro-Israel philanthropist Sheldon Adelson flew Jonathan Pollard and his wife, Esther Pollard, to Israel overnight onboard his private jet.

The Pollards arrived Wednesday morning at Ben Gurion International Airport, where they were greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The couple was flown on Boeing 737 VIP jet owned by the Las Vegas Sands casino group, owned by the Adelson family.

Haggai Segal, editor of the Makor Rishon paper - which is part of the Israel Hayom group owned by the Adelson family - tweeted that the Adelsons had organized the flight.

"Wherever a Zionist shoulder is needed in the 21st century, the Adelsons are there."

Prime Minister Netanyahu gave Jonathan Pollard an Israeli identity card. The Prime Minister told the Pollards that it is good that they have come home where they will be able to start a new life, in freedom and happiness.

Jonathan Pollard said: "We are ecstatic to be home at last after 35 years and we thank the people and the Prime Minister of Israel for bringing us home. No one could be prouder of this country or this leader than we are and we hope to become productive citizens as soon and as quickly as possible and to get on with our lives here. This is a wonderful country. It has a tremendous future. It is the future of the Jewish people and we’re not going anywhere."





Loading....









Loading....



