Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi taking break from politics

Foreign Minister and Blue and White leader Gabi Ashkenazi announced that he will be taking a break from politics and will be sitting out the upcoming election in March, Channel 12 News reported.

Ashkenazi joins a slew of Blue and White members who have left the party in recent days, including Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, who announced his departure for Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai's new party.

“We will offer a political home to hundreds of thousands of Israelis,” said Nissenkorn. “We’ll do that with actions, not just talk.”

Blue and White chief and Defense Minister Benny Gantz is slated to hold a press conference Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. Gantz is expected to formally launch Blue and White’s 2021 election campaign at tonight’s press conference.

Gantz is also expected to fire Nissenkorn from his position in the Cabinet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh also announced that she would not run in the upcoming elections with Blue and White, and hinted at a possible run with another faction.