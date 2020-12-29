Ahuvya's mother: Have you no shame?

A policeman from the central unit of the Tel Aviv district on Monday evening called Ayelet Sandak, the mother of Ahuvya Sandak who was killed in a police chase in the Binyamin region last week, and invited her to testify at the police station.

The mother blasted the policeman over the summons, told him "have you no shame?" and hung up.

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) said in response, "The Israel Police insists on repeatedly proving that it is an opaque, corrupt body which knows no boundaries and is willing to persecute the victims in order to save its skin. As if they are begging to lose the last drop of public trust they may still have. I'm very sad to write such a scathing tweet, but that's probably the painful truth."

Meanwhile, dozens of young people demonstrated on Monday evening at the Bar Ilan junction in Jerusalem in protest over the death of Ahuvya Sandak. The demonstrators called for the dismantling of the Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police and accused the police of murder.

Police said the protesters disturbed the peace and confronted police forces by throwing rocks, causing damage to police cars and puncturing tires. Police forces worked to disperse the protesters from the road.

During the demonstration, a Border Police officer was documented beating a demonstrator. 14 demonstrators were detained for questioning or arrested for disturbing order and blocking the road.