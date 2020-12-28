Police clash with protesters over death of Ahuvya Sandak

Dozens of young people demonstrated Monday evening at the Bar Ilan junction in Jerusalem in protest over the death of Ahuvya Sandak during a police chase in Binyamin.

Police say the protesters disturbed the peace and confronted local police forces by throwing stones, causing damage to police vehicles, and puncturing tires.

Police forces are working disperse the protesters and open the road using water canons.

So far, 12 protesters have been detained for questioning or arrested for disturbing order and blocking traffic.

Demonstrations in response to the death of Ahuvya Sandak also took place tonight in front of the police station in the city of Ariel, at the Bar Ilan Bridge on Road 4, in Ashkelon and Safed, where two protesters were arrested on suspicion of disturbing the public order.