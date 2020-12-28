US Amb.: The answer to the murder is to stay here and thrive

The US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, arrived with the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, to comfort the family of Esther Horgan of Tal Menashe, who was murdered in a brutal attack in the Reihan forest in northern Samaria.

Esther's husband, Benjamin Horgan, told the ambassador about Esther's character. The ambassador was moved and said he hoped to meet the family again at a happy event. The family promised to invite him.

Benjamin pointed out to the ambassador the importance the family sees in doubling the size of Tal Menashe in response to the murder. "Esther wanted to reach the heart of the country, she always wanted to reach the heart of things, the heart of the people, the heart of the matter, therefore also the heart of the state. So 20 years ago we joined this small community of Tal Menashe, which 20 years ago was even smaller, and we found here not only a beautiful place with an amazing view and good air but also a community and friends who have become family."

"I think it would be right for us to try as much as possible to grow Tal Menashe and the area. The enemy is trying to bring us down to harm us and we need to stand ground. They want us to leave, they want us to be scared, so we'll prove them wrong."

US Ambassador Friedman reinforced this, saying: "Sadly, the murder of your wife Esther will lead to the enlargement of the community, it will be the effect of the murder. It is a shame that it needs to happen like this. Esther was murdered because she belonged to the Jewish people, and the correct and only response is to remain here and thrive."

Friedman concluded with words of encouragement to the family and said, "Unfortunately I pay a lot of condolence visits, but I feel you are strong."

Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan, who has been accompanying the family since the day of the murder, says: "We want to add light. Light of construction, light of settlement, this will be the right act that will lower the terrorists' motivation to continue harming us."