Police station vandalized in Yad Binyamin

Israel Police opened an investigation after graffiti and damage were found at a police station in Yad Binyamin in the Nahal Sorek region.

The vandalism is apparently part of the protest following the death of Ahuvya Sandak during a police chase.

At the scene, tires were slashed and a number of messages spray painted, including “Police investigators of the Judea and Samaria region [Yamar Shai] are murderers” and “Regards from Ahuvya.”

Protests at the events leading to the death of Ahuvya have now been ongoing for six consecutive days, with hundreds turning up at the entrance to Jerusalem on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, police have decided to provide a security detail to the officers involved in the fatal crash, according to a report in Haaretz, which states that two of the officers are considered to be in danger of their lives.





