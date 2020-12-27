Minister Amir Ohana is first government official to visit family of Ahuvya Sandak

Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana paid a condolence visit to the family of sixteen-year-old Ahuvya Sandak on Sunday. Sandak was killed last week when police chased after the vehicle he was in, which flew off the road and crushed him beneath it.

According to a report in Kan News, Ahuvya’s family related that Ohana was the first official representative of the government to speak with them since the tragic incident. They expressed their gratitude to Ohana for visiting and for being receptive to their criticism of the way the police involved in the incident behaved during the chase, and also of the way the investigation into the incident is being handled.

Earlier on Sunday, dozens of rabbis including chief rabbis of several Israeli cities and deans of yeshivas issued an appeal to Minister Ohana, asking that he establish an independent commission of inquiry into Sandak’s death and the police’s handling of the investigation.

“We are appealing to you from the incredible distress we feel at this shocking incident in which a precious youth, Ahuvya Sandak, lost his life in a police vehicle chase,” they wrote. “We are concerned that this incident could lead to a schism between the police and a large segment of the populace, particularly the youth among them, especially in light of the widespread perception that police focus disproportionately on alleged crimes committed by settler youth, while thousands of nationalistic incidents perpetrated by criminals go uninvestigated.”