Leading rabbi at Jerusalem yeshiva hospitalized with COVID-19

Rabbi Sholom Povarsky, one of the leading rabbis at the Kol Torah Yeshiva in Jerusalem, was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening after contracting coronavirus and suffering from breathing difficulties, Behadrei Haredim reports.

The Kol Torah Yeshiva, which is located in the Bayit Vegan area of Jerusalem, has published a call for prayers for the recovery of the 86-year-old Rabbi Povarsky.

The public is asked to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Sholom ben Feigel.