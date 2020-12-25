The United States may change forever

Jay Shapiro claims that the Democratic Party no longer represents American interests.

In his opinion, the traditional left-of-center US Democratic Party has been taken over by socialists which will change the United States.

Shapiro thinks that this change will hurt first and foremost the citizens of the United States who may be very sorry for their choice.

He thinks that the change in foreign relations is also inevitable and it is very possible that the impact on Israel will be a change of direction from what was customary during the Trump administration.