French President free of COVID-19 symptoms

French President Emmanuel Macron is free of COVID-19 symptoms, his office said on Thursday, a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Macron "shows no symptoms at this stage", said a statement from Macron’s office quoted by AFP.

It added that "the isolation of the President can therefore end after seven days". The President had been in self-isolation at an official residence near Paris from where he ran meetings remotely.

Macron had remained in charge "of the main issues of current affairs of our country" during his self-isolation, and would continue to do so in the coming hours and days, the statement added.

In an update shared on social media last week, Macron attributed a combination of negligence and bad luck to his getting the virus.

Macron said he was suffering from symptoms that included headaches, fatigue and a dry cough.

His office reported "signs of improvement" for the first time on Wednesday, having in previous statements described the 43-year-old president's condition as "stable".

While Macron usually wears a mask and adheres to social distancing rules, he had been captured on camera violating France’s virus-control guidelines in the days leading up to his positive test.

Meanwhile in France, the country's total COVID-19 death toll rose to nearly 62,000 this week.

Authorities said late Wednesday that nearly 15,000 new cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours, and 278 new deaths.

A vaccination campaign is to start on Sunday, with health workers and older people among the first to get the shots.