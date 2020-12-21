Rocket barrage targets US Embassy in Baghdad

A barrage of rockets targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Iraq's military and Iraqi officials said, according to The Associated Press.

An Iraqi military statement said an outlawed group had launched numerous rockets targeting the Green Zone, causing material damage to a residential complex and some cars. There were no reports of injuries.

There were at least three rockets fired, according to three Iraqi security officials. They said the US Embassy's C-RAM defense system, which is used to destroy missiles in mid-air, was activated.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the elimination in January of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The US withdrew some staff from its embassy in Baghdad earlier this month, temporarily reducing personnel ahead of the first anniversary of the air strike that killed Soleimani outside Baghdad's airport on January 3. American officials said the reduction stemmed from concerns about a possible retaliatory strike.

Iran retaliated for the elimination of Soleimani by launching a volley of ballistic missiles at the western Iraqi base of Ain Al-Asad. While no US personnel were killed in that attack, at least 109 soldiers suffered from brain trauma.