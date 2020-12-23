Yeshiva students protest in Sderot: 'We are the Hilltop Youth'

Rabbis and students of the Hesder Yeshiva in Sderot protested in front of the city police station Wednesday afternoon over the death of the late Ahuvya Sandak.

Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi David Fendel spoke at a demonstration praising the "Hilltop Youth."

"They have been privileged to be at the forefront, to love the Land of Israel and to redeem the Land of Israel."

"When there is an accidental murder one has to check well what the background is. Maybe there is a bit of hatred? In that case it is longer an accident," he said. "Have you marked an entire group? If you have marked them, you have marked us. We are one."

"How can you sit still when you see that this is a method? It is a method of hating them, not respecting them. We came here to give them respect. To recognize their greatness," said Rabbi Fendel.

According to the organizers of the demonstration: "Enforcement policy has murdered its loved ones. The police cannot be dragged into discriminatory treatment of the youth of Judea and Samaria. We demand a change in policy and attitude toward our brothers from the hills. Police must be the responsible adults and act responsibly, and not be influenced by the hatred-filled discourse regarding the youth. Don't let them confuse your common sense."