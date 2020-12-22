Teen who was killed during police chase laid to rest

Ahuvya Sandak, who was killed in an accident during a police chase in Samaria, was laid to rest on Monday night at the cemetery in Kfar Etzion.

Sandak, 16, from Bat Ayin, was killed near Kochav Hashahar in the Binyamin region. Preliminary investigations indicate that police detectives carried out a chase of a vehicle from which young people, according to the police, threw rocks at Palestinian Arabs.

During the chase, the vehicle lost control and veered off the road.

Four people were injured in the crash and were evacuated to hospitals in Jerusalem. Ahuvya was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was recovered from under the vehicle only about an hour after the accident.

Earlier on Monday evening, Ahuvya’s parents, Avraham and Ayelet Sandak, eulogized their son.

“The shock is huge. Today we lost our son, brother, grandson and amazing child. A rare person, a pure soul, a child who was born in Gush Katif and was expelled from his home while in the hands of his mother."

"A wise child who grew up on the Torah, on the love of the land and of man. A pure and rare soul that left us a tremendous will - Go, take possession of the land. From this will, love your children, embrace them, be with them, believe in their ways," the parents wrote.