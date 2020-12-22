Husband of Esther Horgan: More light, more life, more creation

Binyamin Horgan, husband of Esther Horgan who was brutally murdered in a terrorist attack while jogging in the Shaked Forest near her home in Tal Menashe in Samaria, on Monday called on the government to provide an appropriate Zionist answer to the murder and add “construction and light”, as he put it.

"Esther went out yesterday as she used to, for a hike in nature, which she loved so much. No adventurous acts, just a hiking trail like there is in every normal place in the country, and she did not come back. She was so full of life and light and love for everyone, and all this was cut short in an instant. It is impossible to describe at all in words, who can do such an act?” he said in tears.

"We should all be here in the community, in the council, all the people of Israel, and provide the appropriate Zionist answer to acts of destruction and killing by more light, more life, more construction, more creation, more action on the land for our children and all the people of Israel," he added.

"Esther raised a great family, loved the grandchildren and now they will have no mother, no grandmother. Esther will be missed by all of us, the family and everyone who knew her. Before I knew what was happening, I received messages from all sorts of people who recalled how much she touched them and how much she did. We see the great success of the family and of the community in general, and that is largely thanks to her."

The funeral of Esther Horgan will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. The funeral procession will depart from her home.