Benny Gantz: 'There's room for Palestinian capital in Jerusalem'

Defense Minister Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz gave an interview to Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat which is distributed in the Arab world, and presented his doctrine for resolving the PA-Israel conflict.

Gantz said that in his view, "Jerusalem will remain united - but there is also room for a Palestinian capital."

He called on Abbas to join the recent peace process between Israel and Arab countries and not to be left behind. Gantz emphasized that Israel would not return to the 1967 borders, but that there could be an exchange of territories with the "Palestinians".

"I live in Rosh HaAyin on the border with the West Bank, I have friends in Taibeh and Araba and I visit them and they visit me and I want it to happen with Nablus and Hebron and Ramallah," Gantz said in an interview translated by Kan journalist Nurit Yohanan.

As for Jerusalem, the Defense Minister said "Jerusalem should remain united - but there is room for a Palestinian capital."