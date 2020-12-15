Biden: It's time to unite

US President-elect Joe Biden spoke on Monday night after the Electoral College certified his election victory and urged unity among the American people.

"At the time, President Trump called the Electoral College tally a landslide. By his own standards, these numbers represented a clear victory then. And I respectfully suggest they do so now," he said.

“What beats deep in the heart of the American people is democracy. And not even a pandemic or an abuse of power can extinguish that flame,” added Biden.

"Our democracy — pushed, tested and threatened — proved to be resilient, true, and strong," he continued.

"It is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of threats and abuse we saw in this election. It's simply unconscionable. We owe these public servants a debt of gratitude ... Our democracy survived because of them," said Biden.

“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed. We the People voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal,” he continued.

“As I said through this campaign, I will be a president for all Americans. I will work just as hard for those of you who didn't vote for me, as I will for those who did,” vowed Biden.

The President-elect also commented on the battle against the coronavirus pandemic that will dominate the early days of his administration.

"There is urgent work in front of all of us. Getting the pandemic under control to getting the nation vaccinated against this virus. Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today -- and then building our economy back better than it ever was," said Biden.