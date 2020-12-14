Senior Blue and White official: Consider replacing Gantz

A senior official in the Blue and White party has urged fellow faction members to consider replacing Defense Minister Benny Gantz as party chairman, as Israel inches towards new elections.

The official warned that "the route needs to be recalculated" following the crash recorded by the party in recent polls, according to a report by Israel Hayom Monday morning.

"The publications in recent days about the lack of leadership in Blue and White and the polls indicating a dramatic drop in Blue and White seats and the lack of fit of Gantz as prime minister, necessitates a reevaluation of whether a change in the party leader position is needed. Blue and White must remain a leadership alternative, and in the present composition all this bears a big question mark."

“Blue and White was established in order to replace the leadership, and to do that the party needs to make a decision about who will lead it in the near future.”

According to the report, a number of senior party officials now believe Gantz should be replaced to give Blue and White new momentum going into Israel’s fourth election in under two years.

While the Knesset has yet to finalize the decision, the date for new elections is tentatively scheduled for March 16th, 2021.