Date for new elections: March 16th, 2021

A bill calling for the dissolution of the 23rd Knesset cleared another hurdle Wednesday, gaining approval from the Knesset House Committee.

The committee voted to back the bill, tentatively setting the date for Election Day as Tuesday, March 16th 2021, roughly a week and a half before the start of the Passover festival.

If elections are held next March, they will be Israel’s fourth general election in under two years, coming just over a year since the previous election, held on March 2nd of this year.

Following the committee’s decision Wednesday, the bill dissolving the Knesset will now be put up for the first of three votes required to pass it into law.

Lawmakers from the Likud, Shas, and United Torah Judaism voted against the bill in the committee, while representatives of Yamina, Yesh Atid-Telem, Yisrael Beytenu, Blue and White, and the Joint Arab List voted in favor.

The bill cuts state funding for election campaigns by 10% - but at the same time, increases the base allotment per party from 1.3 million shekels ($400,000) to 2.6 million shekels ($800,000).

Last Wednesday, the Knesset plenum voted 61 to 54 to back the bill in its preliminary vote, sending it to the Knesset House Committee for approval, followed by three votes in the Knesset plenum to finalize the dissolution of the 23rd Knesset.