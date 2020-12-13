PM: Beginning of the end of the epidemic, we'll introduce vaccines earlier

This morning, Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visited the coronavirus vaccine complex of the Maccabi Health Fund.

Netanyahu issued a statement saying, "We are on track for introducing the vaccines earlier and welcome the fact that the FDA has approved Pfizer's vaccine. It allows us to get started."

"We are starting the end of the epidemic. Until then, I ask to keep the rules and adhere to them."

"There is no reason for us to pay with death and tragedy beyond the minimum necessary. Israel can emerge from the crisis in the best possible way."