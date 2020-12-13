Algerian PM: 'Foreign maneuvers' are aimed at destabilizing us

Algeria's Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Saturday criticized what he described as "foreign maneuvers" he said aimed to destabilize it, AFP reports.

The comments came after Washington recognized Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for Rabat normalizing ties with Israel.

"There are foreign maneuvers which aim to destabilize Algeria," said Djerad, in Algeria's first reaction to the US decision.

"There is now a desire by the Zionist entity to come closer to our borders," he added, in reference to Israel.

"We are seeing today at our borders... wars and instability around Algeria," Djerad continued.

Algeria, Morocco's neighbor and regional rival, is the key foreign backer of the Polisario Front, which has campaigned for independence for Western Sahara since the 1970s.

Under the Morocco-Israel agreement announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump, Morocco will open a diplomatic office in Israel and Israel will open a diplomatic office in Morocco. In addition, direct flights will be held between the two countries.

Algeria, like many Muslim states, does not have relations with Israel. Two years ago, an Algerian court sentenced eight people to 10 years in prison over espionage for Israel.

That same year, Algeria claimed it uncovered an international spy network made up of 10 members that was operating for Israel and was based in southern Algeria.