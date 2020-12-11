Iran: Morocco stabbing 'Palestine' in the back

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to Iran's parliamentary speaker, on Friday blasted Morocco’s normalization of relations with Israel, claiming it is “a betrayal and a stab in the back of Palestine”, Reuters reports.

“The Zionists will have no place in the future of the region,” he added in a post on Twitter.

Under the agreement announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump, Morocco will open a diplomatic office in Israel and Israel will open a diplomatic office in Morocco. In addition, direct flights will be held between the two countries.

As part of the deal, the United States will recognize the Western Sahara as part of Morocco.

Morocco is the fourth Muslim majority state to agree to normalize ties with Israel in 2020. Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September. In October, Sudan agreed to normalize ties with the Jewish State.

In 2018, Morocco cut diplomatic ties with Tehran over its involvement in the delivery of weapons from Hezbollah to the Polisario Front, which seeks independence for the Western Sahara.

Iran denied it was involved in then weapons delivery to the Polisario Front and accused Morocco of using the allegations as a "pretext" to break off diplomatic ties.

