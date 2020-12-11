Trump loses election lawsuit in Wisconsin

US President Donald Trump on Friday lost a Wisconsin lawsuit seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots and overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the battleground state, The Associated Press reported.

Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek ruled against every argument Trump made challenging ballots in the state’s two largest counties, saying the election was properly administered and there was no wrongdoing as the president alleged.

“The bottom line here is that the court should do everything to ensure that the will of the voters prevail,” the judge said, according to AP.

Trump planned to quickly appeal the ruling to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Trump also has a federal lawsuit in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court previously refused to hear Trump’s state case before it went through the lower courts.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin of 0.6% that withstood a Trump-requested recount in the state’s two largest counties, Milwaukee and Dane. Trump did not challenge any ballots cast in the counties he won.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers earlier this month certified Biden as the winner of the state's presidential election.

Earlier this week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit and which asks the Supreme Court to invalidate millions of votes cast in four states that went for Biden: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump later filed a request with the court asking to intervene in the lawsuit.

