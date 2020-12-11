Egyptian President welcomes Israel-Morocco agreement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Thursday hailed the agreement between Israel and Morocco to normalize relations, AFP reports.

"I have followed with great attention the significant advance between Morocco and Israel in terms of the normalization of their relations under the auspices of the US," Sisi said on Twitter.

"I believe this is an important step to achieve more stability and cooperation in our region," he added.

Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

Under the agreement announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump, Morocco will open a diplomatic office in Israel and Israel will open a diplomatic office in Morocco. In addition, direct flights will be held between the two countries.

As part of the deal, the United States will recognize the Western Sahara as part of Morocco.

Morocco is the fourth Muslim majority state to agree to normalize ties with Israel in 2020. Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September. In October, Sudan agreed to normalize ties with the Jewish State.