Report: US to sell 4 advanced drones to Morocco

The US is in negotiations to supply Morocco with four technologically advanced drones, Reuters reported.

According to three sources within the government, the deal has been in the works for months and will be presented to Congress in the coming days, possibly as soon as tomorrow.

The deal was reported shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that Morocco and Israel had agreed to normalize relations. It is unknown whether the two developments are related.

The drones in question are the MQ-9B SeaGuardian, a variant of the SkyGuardian model which is designed for maritime surveillance and reconnaissance. The drones have a range of 6,000 nautical miles (11,100 km).

While the State Department has approved the sale of the drones, it is unknown if the approval included the attachment of weapons systems to the machines.

Congress will have to approve the deal for the sale to be finalized.