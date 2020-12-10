Kushner: Inevitable that Saudi Arabia will recognize Israel

US President Donald Trump's aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner said Thursday it was only a matter of time for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel after Morocco became the latest Arab nation to do so.

"Israel and Saudi Arabia coming together and having full normalization at this point is an inevitability, but the timeframe, obviously, will come -- is something that has to be worked out," Kushner told reporters.

President Trump announced in a tweet that Morocco and Israel would establish full diplomatic relations.

Under the normalization agreement, Morocco will open a diplomatic office in Israel and Israel will open a diplomatic office in Morocco. In addition, direct flights will be held between the two countries.

Morocco is the fourth Muslim majority state to agree to normalize ties with Israel in 2020. Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates in September. In October, Sudan agreed to normalize ties with the Jewish State.