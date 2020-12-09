Democrats are skeptical of Biden's Pentagon pick

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to name "the single most diverse Cabinet" in U.S. history.

But there has been frustration from some corners that groups which advocate for Black Americans, like the NAACP and National Urban League, have not been consulted enough during the selection process.

Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin has been tapped by Biden to serve as Secretary of Defense. If confirmed, he would be the first Black head of the Pentagon — though his nomination is already facing headwinds from lawmakers concerned about a recent uniformed military officer for defense secretary.

Austin's selection could give Biden political cover to select a white Attorney General, a role that is receiving considerable attention given the turmoil at the Department of Justice during the Trump administration.