Report: Terrorist attack north of Jerusalem

A stabbing attack was reported just outside of northern Jerusalem Monday afternoon.

According to preliminary reports, an Arab terrorist attempted to stab Israeli security personnel at the Kalandia checkpoint north of Jerusalem just before 2:50 p.m. Monday.

Initial reports say police stationed at the checkpoint opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

Earlier on Monday, six Border Police officers were injured after riots broke out in Kalandia during an Israeli security operation in the area.

Rioters hurled cement blocks and other heavy objects at officers, prompting the officers to open fire.

The Palestinian Authority claimed that four rioters were wounded, including three listed in serious condition.

This is a developing story.