6 Border Police officers injured by Arab rioters near Jerusalem

Six Israeli Border Police officers were injured after riots broke out outside of northern Jerusalem Monday morning.

The officers were attacked by Arab rioters during an operation in Kalandia, on the northwest border of Jerusalem.

According to a Border Police spokesperson, the rioters on rooftops hurled concrete blocks and other heavy objects at the officers, endangering the lives of officers operating in the area.

Six Border Police officers were struck by the objects thrown from rooftops, and several of the officers were evacuated to Jerusalem hospitals, while the remainder were treated on the scene.

Officers who came under attack opened fire on the rioters, and used crowd dispersal techniques to break up the mob.

The Palestinian Authority has claimed that four rioters were wounded when the officers opened fire. Three of the four are said to be in serious condition.

The four wounded rioters were evacuated to a Ramallah hospital for treatment.