10:29 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Slovenia declares Hezbollah a terrorist org The Slovenian government adopted a resolution to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization today. In 2013, the EU placed the group's armed wing on its list of terror orgs.