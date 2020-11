9:54 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Ya'alon: Netanyahu will continue to rule Read more Yesh Atid-Telem leader says his party's vote to dissolve the Knesset will not succeed because Blue and White is not brave enough. ► ◄ Last Briefs